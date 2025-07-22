– During last night’s WWE Raw, Roman Reigns confronted the trio of Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Things got physical, with Breakker and Reed getting the upper-hand on Reigns, before Jey Uso made the save. Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE had previously planned for two singles bouts at WWE SummerSlam, with Roman Reigns taking on Bron Breakker, and Jey Uso taking on Bronson Reed. However, Meltzer now expects those plans to change based on how things played on Monday Night Raw this week.

Although WWE originally planned separate singles bouts for the card, it looks like those plans have now shifted to a tag team bout based on Reigns’ involvement with Jey Uso on Raw the past two weeks. Additionally, Meltzer also explained that a tag team format works better because it means that Reed can eat the pin and take the loss for the team.

Meltzer continued that the big match down the line that WWE is planning is a matchup between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, but “not now.”

WWE has not yet announced matchups for Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam. The card is premium live matches deep, with more potentially to be announced later. WWE also hasn’t specified the cards for Night 1 and Night 2.

The two-day premium live event takes place on August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.