Backstage Update on Many WWE Superstars Wanting Out and Contacting AEW

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is building buzz and momentum following last month’s Double or Nothing on pay-per-view and the sellout for August’s All Out event. Apparently, this is leading to increasing interest from wrestling talents who currently signed to WWE and want to join AEW. Per the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said, “The amount of people who’ve contacted AEW would blow your mind.” Regarding talents who want out of the company, he stated, “There are people [in WWE] who are counting down the days.”

Meltzer spoke about talents in WWE who are getting “ridiculous offers to stay,” which is “more money than these guys have ever made in their lives.” In spite of that, these talents, some of whom already work in AEW, can’t believe they turned down such huge offers from WWE.

Additionally, Meltzer has spoken to wrestlers in WWE who are not interested in re-signing with the promotion and turning down big money offers because they are miserable. This makes AEW a more attractive prospect for unhappy Superstars, who would likely make less money there if they leave WWE. But they would be more creatively fulfilled as performers and potentially make more money than they would in WWE if they get over and become a big star.