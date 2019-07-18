Rumored Card For Summerslam Includes Five Other Possible Matches

So far only three matches have been officially announced for Summerslam, but based on current booking there are others that are rumored for the event, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It also notes that while not announced, a match between Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor is definitely happening.

The official card at this time includes:

* WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

* Smackdown Women’s Title: Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon

* RAW Women’s Title: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya

The other rumored matches include:

* Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor

* Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

* WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

* Smackdown Tag Team Titles: The New Day (c) vs. Samoa Joe & Elias (w/ more teams possibly added)

* Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Ali

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: The IIconics (c) vs. The Kabuki Warriors

It notes that Daniel Bryan, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns wouldn’t be booked according to that card, although local Toronto advertising listed McIntyre vs. The Undertaker.