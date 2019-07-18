wrestling / News
Rumored Card For Summerslam Includes Five Other Possible Matches
So far only three matches have been officially announced for Summerslam, but based on current booking there are others that are rumored for the event, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It also notes that while not announced, a match between Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor is definitely happening.
The official card at this time includes:
* WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins
* Smackdown Women’s Title: Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon
* RAW Women’s Title: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya
The other rumored matches include:
* Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor
* Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon
* WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton
* Smackdown Tag Team Titles: The New Day (c) vs. Samoa Joe & Elias (w/ more teams possibly added)
* Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Ali
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: The IIconics (c) vs. The Kabuki Warriors
It notes that Daniel Bryan, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns wouldn’t be booked according to that card, although local Toronto advertising listed McIntyre vs. The Undertaker.
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Says He and Becky Lynch Have Great Chemistry: ‘Those Critics Might Be a Little Jealous’
- Wade Barrett Recalls Funny Story of Brock Lesnar Yelling at Kid Who Followed Him Into Bathroom at a Gym
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Awareness Around CTE in Wrestling and Other Sports, How Chris Nowinski Got Him More Interested in CTE Research
- Jeff Hardy Was Passed Out In Public Stairwell When Police Found Him Prior to Arrest