Rumored Card For WWE Backlash Next Month

As previously reported, WWE announced that their next PPV will be Backlash on June 14. The event will likely air from the WWE Performance Center, as most WWE shows have since the pandemic started. The only match that seems official so far is Randy Orton vs. Edge in a regular match, although Edge hasn’t accepted on WWE TV yet.

Other rumored matches, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, include Drew McIntyre defending the WWE title against Bobby Lashley, RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler and the Viking Raiders vs. The Street Profits for the RAW tag team titles. None of these matches have been confirmed, however. It was also hinted that Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt will continue, with Wyatt going after Strowman as ‘The Fiend’.