Rumored Card Revealed For Summerslam (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Ringside News has revealed the rumored, possible card for Summerslam, which includes Brock Lesnar. Lesnar’s status for the show has been up in the air, although a report from yesterday suggested that he will make the event. WWE has not confirmed the news one way or the other. The event happens on the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19. Here’s the rumored card so far:

Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

John Cena vs. The Undertaker

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

Daniel Bryan vs. Kane OR Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz