Rumored Lineup For Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Said To Be False
It was reported last week that an image has been circulating around the internet featuring what appears to be the lineup for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match at the WWE PPV of the same name. According to that image, the match would feature Drew McIntyre, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Aleister Black, Andrade and Lars Sullivan. However, according to WrestleVotes, that isn’t the case. Rey Mysterio is reportedly scheduled for an appearance at the Motor City Comic Con on May 19, the same day as the event.
The official lineup will be revealed by Alexa Bliss tonight on RAW.
So those “leaked” MITB graphics, the men’s ladder one is false.
Rey Mysterio is scheduled to be appearing at the Motor City Comic Con on 5/19 in Michigan. Tickets are still on sale for his appearance at $50. Unless they pull him last minute, he won’t be in Hartford for the PPV.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 29, 2019
Link: https://t.co/gQ7z7FEuTf
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 29, 2019
