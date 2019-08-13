wrestling / News
Rumored Main Event For Clash of Champions After Last Night’s RAW
August 13, 2019 | Posted by
– After last night’s main event of RAW, Braun Strowman came out to help Seth Rollins and Ricochet from an attack by AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. This led to AJ Styles challenging Strowman to a US title match on next week’s episode of RAW.
According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Strowman saving Rollins is actually meant to lead to Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal title at WWE Clash of Champions on September 15. The event happens at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
According to Meltzer, WWE “needs contenders” and there’s “nobody else.” While Drew McIntyre is a possibility, it seems WWE is not moving in that direction at this time.
