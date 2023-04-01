Rumored Match Order and Notes For Wrestlemania Saturday

Fightful Select has the current match order for tonight’s Wrestlemania Saturday event, including confirmation of the main event. It was previously noted that Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. The Usos will main event, which Fightful confirms. The order (in order from opener to main) includes:

* Austin Theory vs. John Cena

* Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders

* Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul – Logan Paul will have a special entrance tonight.

* Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

* Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio – Legado Del Fantasma are now officially lWo backstage and will be with Rey.

* Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

* Miz and Snoop Dogg segment.

* The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.

Notes:

– Vince McMahon is backstage.

– Cena and Paul do not have RAW or Smackdown designations by their names on the run sheet.

– The matches set to get the most time include Rey vs. Dominik, the WWE tag title match and Paul vs. Rollins. Charlotte vs. Ripley and Theory vs Cena will also get significant time. The men’s showcase tag match will get the least amount of time.