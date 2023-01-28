Rumored Match Order For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble

Fightful Select reports that the match order has been set for tonight’s Royal Rumble event, which happens at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. It was noted that it was subject to change. As of now, the order is:

* Men’s Royal Rumble

* Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

* RAW Women’s title: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

* Women’s Royal Rumble

* A musical performance from HARDY.

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens.