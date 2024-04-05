Details On Rumored Match Order For This Year’s Wrestlemania

As previously reported, WWE revealed the full card for Wrestlemania 40 earlier this week, detailing which match was on which night. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the match order has already been decided for the event. It was noted that while the order could change, the plan was made as of a week ago. That includes:

Night One

1. WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

2. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. New Catch Republic vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller

3. Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio

4. Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso

5. Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL

6. Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn

7. The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes

Night Two

1. WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

2. Philadelphia Street Fight: Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. Karrion Kross & The Authors of Pain

3. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

4. WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

5. WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

6. Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes