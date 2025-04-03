Rumored Match Placement For WWE Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

A new report has details on which matches will happen on which night on WWE Wrestlemania 41 from Las Vegas. The event is set to happen on April 19-20. According to Wrestlevotes, the lineup will be:

Night One

* CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Jey Uso

* Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Night Two

* WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

* WWE Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

* AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul