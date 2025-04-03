wrestling / News

Rumored Match Placement For WWE Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

April 3, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania 41 SR RR CM Punk Image Credit: WWE

A new report has details on which matches will happen on which night on WWE Wrestlemania 41 from Las Vegas. The event is set to happen on April 19-20. According to Wrestlevotes, the lineup will be:

Night One

* CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Jey Uso
* Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton
* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Night Two

* WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena
* WWE Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair
* AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

