Rumored Matches to Be Added to WWE Clash of Champions

Two as-yet-unnanounced matches are reportedly set for WWE Clash of Champions. Figure Four Daily reports that Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan and a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match are set for the show. The challengers for Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss’s championships were not stated.

Both matches were strongly rumored, but according to the new report these two matches are now confirmed to be set within the current lineup for the show. WWE Clash of Champions takes place on September 15 in Charlotte, North Carolina.