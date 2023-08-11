wrestling / News
Note on Rumored Plans for Kenny Omega at AEW All Out and All In
August 11, 2023 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the rumored plans for Kenny Omega at AEW All In and All Out both involve Konosuke Takeshita. On last Wednesday’s Dynamite, Omega said he would talk about his plans with Jim Ross next week.
According to the WON, the rumored plan for All In is that Omega will team with Kota Ibushi and Hangman Page against Takeshita, Jay White & Juice Robinson. He would then face Takeshita one-on-one at All Out.
