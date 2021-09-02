Rumored Reason for PAC’s Absence From AEW All Out Said To Be Similar To Sasha Banks

As reported yesterday, a planned match between PAC and Andrade el Idol was removed from AEW All Out due to what Tony Khan said were “travel issues.” While he didn’t specify at the time, Andrade has been teasing a mystery opponent for the show, suggesting the issues are related to PAC.

In today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that PAC is missing the show for the same reason that Sasha Banks has been absent from WWE, although he did not elaborate on what that reason was. Banks has been off of WWE TV for weeks, notably missing a match she was advertised for at Summerslam.