Rumored Reason Ronda Rousey is Appearing at The Elimination Chamber PPV

– According to NoDQ.com (via sportskeeda.com), the rumored reason that Ronda Rousey is appearing at The Elimination Chamber PPV is because ticket sales for the PPV aren’t doing well. The show has sold around 8,000 tickets for next weekend’s show, and with it being held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (the home base for the UFC), WWE is hoping the addition of Rousey will draw more attention and sell additional tickets for the show. There has also been speculation that WWE will kick off Rousey’s WrestleMania angle at the show.