Rumored Reason The Undertaker and John Cena Didn’t Face Off at Raw 25

According to Dave Meltzer and Wrestling Observer Radio (via sportskeeda.com), WWE decided not to have Undertaker and John Cena face off at last night’s WWE Raw 25, because last night’s show was the only time to set up Elias and Cena heading into Sunday’s Royal Rumble PPV. Cena and Samoa Joe were set for a big angle at the Rumble, and they were set to work live events after the PPV. But with Joe’s injury, word is that Elias is replacing Joe.

It was reported earlier today that the set-up for John Cena and Undertaker at WrestleMania is still scheduled to happen in “the next few weeks”.