wrestling / News

Rumored Reason Why The IInspiration Have Stepped Away From Wrestling

April 29, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The IInspiration Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

As we previously reported, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) have left Impact Wrestling and announced that they were taking a break from wrestling in general. They thanked Impact for their time there.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the word backstage at this past weekend’s Impact tapings was that the two wanted to try acting.

