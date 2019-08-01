Rumored Summerslam Card: Includes 14 Matches (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are currently fourteen matches set for this year’s Summerslam on August 11, including several that have yet to be announced. This includes matches we reported on earlier today like Dolph Ziggler vs. Goldberg and Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan. The current official card features:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Natalya

* WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Ricochet

* SmackDown Live Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Ember Moon

* Kevin Owens’ Career On The Line: Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

* Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair

* Sami Zayn vs. Aleister Black

* Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt (as The Fiend)

* Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz (who will be replaced by Goldberg)

The rumored matches include:

* Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: The IIconics (c) vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

* Crusierweight Title: Drew Gulak (c) vs. Oney Lorcan

* Drew McIntyre vs. Cedric Alexander

It was noted that WWE has been teasing Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ali for the Intercontinental title and a possible match betwene RAW Tag Team Champions The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) and the New Day (Xavier Woods & Big E) but neither match was on the internal version of the card at this time.