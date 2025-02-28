Rumored Winner for Men’s Elimination Chamber Match Tomorrow Night (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

There is a rumor circulating online about who the winner of the Men’s WWE Elimination Chamber match will be tomorrow night. That match features CM Punk vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre vs. John Cena vs. Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins. The winner will face Cody Rhodes for the WWE title at Wrestlemania 41. On the latest Sportskeeda Backstage Pass (via Wrestling Inc), Dr. Chris Featherstone reported that McIntyre is the pick to win the match at this time. This means it would be McIntyre vs. Rhodes at Wrestlemania.

As previously reported, John Cena is currently the betting favorite to win the match.