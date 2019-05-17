wrestling / News

Rumored WWE Universal Title Match For Super ShowDown (Potential Spoiler)

May 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Seth Rollins WrestleMania 35

– According to Twitter user @WrestleVotes, Seth Rollins will defend his Universal Title against Brock Lesnar in Saudi Arabia at WWE Super ShowDown on June 7.

The bout has not been confirmed by WWE. The only official matches as of now are Goldberg vs. The Undertaker, Triple H vs. Randy Orton, and a 50-Man Battle Royal.

