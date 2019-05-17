wrestling / News
Rumored WWE Universal Title Match For Super ShowDown (Potential Spoiler)
May 17, 2019 | Posted by
– According to Twitter user @WrestleVotes, Seth Rollins will defend his Universal Title against Brock Lesnar in Saudi Arabia at WWE Super ShowDown on June 7.
The plan for the Universal Title match in Saudi Arabia is Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 17, 2019
The bout has not been confirmed by WWE. The only official matches as of now are Goldberg vs. The Undertaker, Triple H vs. Randy Orton, and a 50-Man Battle Royal.
