Rumors On Possible Direction of RAW Wedding Angle, Vince McMahon Reportedly Loves It

WrestlingNews.co reports that the goal with the wedding angle on RAW was designed to get a bigger rating than usual to finish the year. They ended up getting 2.439 million viewers, a much larger number than the week before. The third hour drop was also less than it had been in the past.

Vince McMahon was said to be “very happy” with what happened with the angle, which will continue for some time. A source said: “Vince has wanted to do more crazy stories like this but he has to balance things out to satisfy the people at USA [Network] and the sponsors. He got what he wanted this week and the overrun did nice numbers so Vince is in a good mood. They have things mapped out for the next few weeks and this could run until WrestleMania. Vince loves this storyline so much and he’s open to more off the wall ideas. All I can tell you is there is some Jerry Springer stuff coming.”

Liv Morgan wasn’t originally meant to be part of the story, but was added because Paul Heyman wanted to push her.

Meanwhile, WWE was also happy with the wedding video getting 3.5 million views on Youtube, as well as the post-show clip getting over 2.5 million. WWE is hoping to have their ratings increase on Monday with the follow-up and the build to the Royal Rumble. It helps that Monday Night Football is done until the fall.

Finally, Rusev will reportedly get a love interest and it’s believed that he will come out of the story “looking good.”