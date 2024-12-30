Dave Meltzer Backs Up Rumors About Plans For Several WWE Stars at Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

There has been a lot of speculation about possible big matches for Wrestlemania 41 and it seems there is some truth to the rumors. Last week, it was reported that WWE is currently planning a WWE title match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena for the event. Meanwhile, there were also rumors that WWE wants a match between CM Punk and Roman Reigns at the event. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Dave Meltzer backed up the rumors and said that they were indeed the current plans.

Meltzer said: “The idea of Punk and Roman Reigns is certainly a thing that’s been going around in the past week. And I think there’s something to it.”

As for Cena vs. Rhodes, he added that the match was “not etched in stone” but the rumors of Cena going for a World title at the event were “very legit.”

He added: “It absolutely was a major thing, [people] talking about WrestleMania being John Cena going for the 17th Championship and breaking Ric Flair’s record. So it could’ve been GUNTHER, it could’ve been whoever beats GUNTHER, it could’ve been Cody. Probably wasn’t going to be Cody if Rock was doing the show. Right now, it is Cody. If Dwayne wants Cody, it’s probably going to happen that way. Maybe Dwayne will go for Roman. It’s up to Dwayne, that’s up to Dwayne. So there’s a lot of possibilities. But Punk and Roman’s one of them.“