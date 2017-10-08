Rumors on Samoa Joe’s Next Feud After He Returns to Raw

– During a recent edition The Wrestling Observer Radio (via Sportskeeda), Dave Meltzer speculated on what will be next for WWE Superstar Samoa Joe after he returns to TV. As previously reported, Joe is rumored to return to the Raw roster by the end of October.

According to Meltzer, someone like Braun Strowman could be the top choice for Joe’s next opponent if Joe returns before WWE TLC. He also speculated that Finn Balor would be a likely opponent for Joe to face as well. Both Superstars feuded in the past in NXT and had some amazing matches. However, this feud would only likely happen if Balor is not moved up to become Lesnar’s next challenger at Survivor Series this year, which is also rumored for the event.

Joe has recently been off TV and dealing with a knee injury.