Note on Rumors That WWE NXT Will Have A Residency at Apex in Las Vegas
June 28, 2025 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are rumors that WWE is planning to do a residency for their NXT brand at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The building would host major NXT events, allowing the company to do them for less money than going to major arenas. This would also allow them to open a second training facility on Las Vegas.
WWE previously held an event at the UFC Apex back in 2024 with NXT Battleground.
