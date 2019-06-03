wrestling / News
WWE News: Run Times For Super Showdown And Kickoff, EC3 Doesn’t Seem Excited For RAW, WWE Polls Fans On Feuds For Aleister Black
June 3, 2019
– WWE will have a one-hour kickoff pre-show for Super Showdown at 1 PM ET on Friday after the latest episode of This Week in WWE. The actual PPV event begins at 2 PM ET. It is scheduled to air for 4 hours and will end at 6 PM ET.
– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans about possible feuds for Aleister Black, who hasn’t wrestled since he joined the Smackdown brand. When asked who they’d want to see pick a fight with Black, 20% voted for Lars Sullivan, followed by 19% for Finn Balor, 14% for Randy Orton, 14% for Shinsuke Nakamura, 13% for Kevin Owens, 10% for Buddy Murphy and 10% for Roman Reigns.
– EC3 posted the following on Twitter:
who’s ready for #raw? pic.twitter.com/Fbm10FL5pu
— ecIII (@therealec3) June 3, 2019
