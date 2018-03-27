Rusev Added to US Championship Match at WrestleMania

– The United States Championship match at WrestleMania 34 has a new competitor. Rusev was added to the match on this week’s Smackdown after the Bulgarian Bruiser pinned Randy Orton in a tag team match on the episode. Rusev then suggested that he should be added tro the match, which was made official.

Rusev will battle Mahal, Bobby Roode and Orton for the title. WrestleMania 34 takes place on April 8th in New Orleans.