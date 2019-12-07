wrestling / News
Rusev and Lana to Get Divorced on Raw
December 6, 2019
– Rusev and Lana will be having a live divorce segment on Monday’s episode of Raw. Yup. WWE announced during an ad on Smackdown that the two will have their divorce “finalized” live on Raw next week.
The segment is the latest development in a storyline that has seen Lana leave Rusev for Bobby Lashley, sparking a feud between the two Raw stars. The segment joins the previously-announced United States Championship match between Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles for Monday’s episode, which airs live on USA Network from from Greenville, South Carolina.
