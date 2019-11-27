wrestling / News
Rusev and Bobby Lashley Angle on Raw Used Real Rosemont Public Safety Officers
– Rosemont Public Safety Department Superintendent Donald Stephens III shared some tweets on how WWE used actual Rosemont Public Safety officers for last Monday’s Raw angle involving Rusev and and Bobby Lashley. You can check out his tweets on the subject below.
During the show, Rusev attacked and beat up Bobby Lashley. He was then arrested by police officers and taken away in handcuffs.
Stephens wrote on Twitter, “A few action shots of our #Rosemont Public Safety Officers, along w/ @WWE Superstars @RusevBUL, @LanaWWE & @fightbobby at tonight’s @WWE #RAW. Great job all!! #Rosemont #WWERaw #AllStateArena #WWESurvivorSeries”
He also added, “Just ended 4 exciting days of @WWE. Great professionals & great fans. #RPSD is looking forward to providing exceptional #PublicSafety Service at the next @WWE event March 27, 2020 @AllstateArena. #WWESurvivorSeries #WWENXT #WWERaw #WWESurvivorSeries2019 #WWE #SmackDown #Rosemont”
A few action shots of our #Rosemont Public Safety Officers, along w/ @WWE Superstars @RusevBUL, @LanaWWE & @fightbobby at tonight’s @WWE #RAW. Great job all!! #Rosemont #WWERaw #AllStateArena #WWESurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/cgHKfoMSbK
— Superintendent Donald Stephens III (@Supt_Stephens) November 26, 2019
Rosemont Public Safety in action at @WWE tonight!!! Great job #RPSD!! https://t.co/1zIxvURRPS
— Superintendent Donald Stephens III (@Supt_Stephens) November 26, 2019
Just ended 4 exciting days of @WWE. Great professionals & great fans. #RPSD is looking forward to providing exceptional #PublicSafety Service at the next @WWE event March 27, 2020 @AllstateArena. #WWESurvivorSeries #WWENXT #WWERaw #WWESurvivorSeries2019 #WWE #SmackDown #Rosemont pic.twitter.com/HQCWWMGyMl
— Superintendent Donald Stephens III (@Supt_Stephens) November 26, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Reveals How He Explained the Broken Universe to Vince McMahon
- Kenny Omega Weighs in on Jim Cornette Controversy, Cornette’s Attacks On Him
- Eric Bischoff on the Montreal Screwjob Leading to Rick Rude’s WCW Return, Rude Wanting Him To Pay Lloyds of London So He Could Wrestle Again
- 411’s Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions Report: The Undertaker on Feeling Handcuffed with His Gimmick, Infamous Cyprus Hill Story, the Curtain Call, Infamous Plane Ride From Hell, More