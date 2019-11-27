Rusev and Bobby Lashley Angle on Raw Used Real Rosemont Public Safety Officers

– Rosemont Public Safety Department Superintendent Donald Stephens III shared some tweets on how WWE used actual Rosemont Public Safety officers for last Monday’s Raw angle involving Rusev and and Bobby Lashley. You can check out his tweets on the subject below.

During the show, Rusev attacked and beat up Bobby Lashley. He was then arrested by police officers and taken away in handcuffs.

Stephens wrote on Twitter, “A few action shots of our #Rosemont Public Safety Officers, along w/ @WWE Superstars @RusevBUL, @LanaWWE & @fightbobby at tonight’s @WWE #RAW. Great job all!! #Rosemont #WWERaw #AllStateArena #WWESurvivorSeries”

He also added, “Just ended 4 exciting days of @WWE. Great professionals & great fans. #RPSD is looking forward to providing exceptional #PublicSafety Service at the next @WWE event March 27, 2020 @AllstateArena. #WWESurvivorSeries #WWENXT #WWERaw #WWESurvivorSeries2019 #WWE #SmackDown #Rosemont”