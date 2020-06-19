Rusev Calls Working With The Undertaker A Dream Come True, Thought It Was A Joke At First

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Rusev spoke about working with The Undertaker in a Casket Match at the Greatest Royal Rumble from Saudi Arabia in 2018. He called it a ‘dream come true’. Here are highlights:

On meeting Vince McMahon about the match: “It was great. It was another dream come true. I thought it was a rib. I think I’ve told this story before. I got called into the office by Vince and he said…I don’t know what we talked about. He said, ‘I got you working with the Undertaker in Saudi Arabia. And I’m like, [laughs] ‘And I’m winning, right?’ That’s exactly what I said. That’s exact what my reaction was, because I thought he was joking. Like, I was nowhere near…like why would I work Taker, you know? Taker is Taker. And I know I had the Rusev Day thing, I know that, and they were thinking of turning me a good guy, whatever. But I never thought I would work Taker. And I never thought in Saudi Arabia in front of 60,000 people, so I thought it was a joke. So I said, ‘And I’m going over, right?’ And he like [imitates Vince McMahon’s laugh], he kind of looked at me weird, and I’m like ‘Alright sir, I’ll see you next time.’

On finding out he was really working the Undertaker: “And then I went out, and Road Dogg goes, ‘Why did you act like this?’ I’m like, ‘What do you mean?’ He’s like, ‘Why would you say that?’ I’m like, ‘Well he’s joking with me. I would joke back with him, I’m not gonna just sit there.’ He’s like, ‘No, that’s not a joke. You’re actually working Taker.’ And I was like, ‘no freaking way.’ I felt like such an asshole. But yeah, it was a funny story.”

On getting removed from the match at first: “And then they took me out, and everybody was saying, why did they take him out? They said they took me out because I commented on Twitter, ‘Bury me softly, brother.’ So that has nothing to do with anybody being in or out or whatever. I just said that because, you know, it was a casket match. You need to order the casket in order to be buried and all that. That’s why I said, ‘bury me softly.’ And everybody took it so…so somewhere. Nowhere near this universe what it was supposed to be. And then they took me out because the original idea was Vince was going to turn me babyface, like a good guy, and they did not want me to lose to Taker if I was going to be a good guy. Which is great. I was like, well, it’s shitty but it is what it is. And then they put Jericho in, but what happened is the Prince called and said, ‘Why is Rusev out of this match? I want Rusev back in this match.’ And guess what happened? Rusev went back in the match and Rusev went to dinner with the Saudi Prince. [Laughs] Rusev was over in Saudi Arabia, brother. I’ll tell you that.”

On working with Undertaker: “And then we had the match with Taker. Fantastic. Loved every second. I respect so much Taker, like, I mean, everybody respects Taker. And it was fun just being there. It was fun just, you know, I’m a dangerous first and we had a great reaction, but then just being in the ring while his music plays, while he’s making his entrance. I mean, you can ask anybody in the business. I don’t care how good you are or how long you’ve been in the business. Hearing that Taker ding and everything, it’s game time, man. It’s game time.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit ToBeMiroTV with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.