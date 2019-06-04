wrestling / News

WWE News: Rusev Can’t Wait For Lacey Evans vs. Charlotte Flair Rematch, Zack Ryder Hypes Return of Figure It Out

June 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Rusev

– Rusev was apparently a fan of the Lacey Evans vs. Charlotte Flair match on Raw…or is having fun with the tepid fan reaction to it. The Smackdown star posted to Twitter to say he “can’t wait” for the rematch. While some thought he was subjecting the two to some of his trademark trolling, Rusev responded to say he appreciated the match and “both women worked hard” in it, as you can see below:

– Zack Ryder took to Twitter to promote the return of his Figure It Out webseries with Curt Hawkins, as you can see below. The action figure show returns Thursday morning:

