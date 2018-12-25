Rusev Captures US Championship on Smackdown (Highlights)

– Rusev is the new WWE United States Champion after this week’s episode of Smackdown. Rusev defeated Shinsuke Nakamura on Tuesday’s Christmas Day episode to claim the championship. You can see video from the match below.

The win ends Nakamura’s reign at 156 days, having won the title at Extreme Rules from Jeff Hardy. Rusev is beginning his third run with the title, having most recently had it from May to September of 2016.