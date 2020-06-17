Rusev Says Chris Jericho Is One of the Greatest Wrestlers Ever, Recalls Jericho Encouraging Him To Go To Vince McMahon If He Wasn’t Happy With Something

On his latest YouTube video, Rusev talked about how he considers Chris Jericho to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, and how Jericho was extremely accessible backstage, noting that Jericho once encouraged him to go to Vince McMahon if he wasn’t happy about something. He also said he’d take Jericho over Shawn Michaels on his greatest wrestlers list. Highlights are below.

On how Chris Jericho is such a great leader: “I’ve never actually had a match with Jericho, but we did the talking segment with Jericho once and that was a blast. Chris was such a great leader. I’m sure he is now in AEW. He’s a great leader, you can always talk to him, he will always give you advice.”

On how Jericho encouraged him to go to Vince McMahon if he wasn’t happy with something: “They had something in the segment that we did not like, me and Lana did not like something in the segment, and Chris was like, ‘Man, if you really feel so strongly, you gotta go talk to Vince,’ and it was something that he was saying that we didn’t like, and he was like, ‘I agree, if you really want to change it, we should go talk to Vince.’ So he’s really open to stuff, if it makes sense.”

On how he feels that Jericho is one of the greatest ever: “And Chris is probably, he has to be considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever. I don’t want to say, if not the greatest, but just thinking about it, from where he has come to where he has been, and through all the companies, and being champion everywhere that he goes, and how many times he reinvented himself, too. Chris is definitely one of the greatest of all time. 1000%. I’ll put him way before all your favorite GOATs like all these punks.”

On if he thinks Jericho is greater than Shawn Michaels: “I’ll take Chris before HBK, I’m sorry, Chris is still doing it, Chris is still doing it, on a high level, he’s still doing it, and he has done all of it, and he’s still doing it, everywhere he goes, he’s still doing it.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit ToBeMiro TV with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.