Rusev on WWE Not Tagging Him in Roman Reigns Match Video on Social Media, Matt Hardy Responds How It’s WWE Policy

– Yesterday, former WWE Superstar Rusev, aka Miro, took exception to WWE posting a Clash of Champions 2016 match he was involved in with Roman Reigns for the US title at the event. WWE tagged Reigns in the post but not Rusev. He wrote in his tweet in response to WWE, “Tag me @ToBeMiro.”

Later on, AEW wrestler and former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy commented on WWE social media handlers not being allowed to mention former talents, such as Rusev and himself, since that’s WWE policy. Hardy tweeted, “WWE social media folks aren’t allowed to mention talent like @ToBeMiro, because they now only exist in the entire professional wrestling universe, as opposed to solely @WWE. It’s just their policy. I love how @AEWrestling acknowledges all of pro wrestling, competition or not.”

After that, Hardy responded to a Twitter user claiming he sounds bitter and is hating on WWE. Hardy stated in response, “Dear @JasmineEStokes, You’ve been supportive of me over the years. I appreciate that. BUT..how do you get I’m bitter or hate @WWE out of this? It’s what you’ve made it in your mind & it’s not true. I am grateful to WWE & am merely stating truth & facts here. How is that wrong?”

You can view those tweets on the subject below:

WWE social media folks aren’t allowed to mention talent like @ToBeMiro, because they now only exist in the entire professional wrestling universe, as opposed to solely @WWE. It’s just their policy. I love how @AEWrestling acknowledges all of pro wrestling, competition or not.. https://t.co/D0GzTIFiBI — MATTHEW HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 4, 2020