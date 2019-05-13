wrestling / News
WWE News: Rusev Comments on Seth Rollins/Becky Lynch Dating Reveal, Dolph Ziggler Sets New Comedy Dates
– Rusev took to Twitter to comment on the reveal that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are dating. Rusev posted to question whether they’ll “get in trouble,” an apparent reference to the way Lana is always known for having heat with management:
I wonder if Becky and Seth gonna get in trouble….. 🤔
— All Might Big Rüs (@RusevBUL) May 13, 2019
– Dolph Ziggler also posted to Twitter to announce that his comedy tour is set to stop in Fort Worth, Texas on May 29th and Plano, Texas on May 30th:
DZ COMEDY TOUR is coming to #TEXAS MAY 29 #FortWorth &
MAY 30 #Plano @HyenasComedy
🥩🥩🥩 🍺🍺🍺 pic.twitter.com/DkBxE7w8HJ
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) May 13, 2019
