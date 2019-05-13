wrestling / News

WWE News: Rusev Comments on Seth Rollins/Becky Lynch Dating Reveal, Dolph Ziggler Sets New Comedy Dates

May 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Rusev

– Rusev took to Twitter to comment on the reveal that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are dating. Rusev posted to question whether they’ll “get in trouble,” an apparent reference to the way Lana is always known for having heat with management:

– Dolph Ziggler also posted to Twitter to announce that his comedy tour is set to stop in Fort Worth, Texas on May 29th and Plano, Texas on May 30th:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Dolph Ziggler, Rusev, Seth Rollins, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading