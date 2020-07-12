Rusev Confirms He’s Been Diagnosed With COVID-19

– Former WWE Superstar Rusev (aka Miro) confirmed earlier today during a livestream on his official Twitch channel that he’s been diagnosed with COVID-19. Per Fightful, Rusev’s agent also confirmed his diagnosis.

During the stream, Rusev revealed he had an initial test result saying he tested negative. Then, he later received a phone call saying he was positive for the coronavirus.

Rusev stated during his Twitch stream: “I’m absolutely, 100 percent, super-mega, incredibly positive. Yes, I got the phone call from the doctor. I got a random call from a number, and I answered. And she’s like, ‘Is this…’ And then she tried to pronounce my name about six times. None of them was successful. But finally, I agreed that this is definitely me that she’s trying to say. And she said, ‘Hey, you are in the contact.’ I’m like, ‘What do you mean? I have my results, and they said that I’m not.’ And she goes, ‘Wait, what?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I got the test result.'”

As previously reported, both of the parents for Rusev’s wife, WWE Superstar Lana, recently tested positive for COVID-19 as well. Lana recently released a video saying that her mother is doing better and is out of the ICU. Her father is also reportedly feeling better after he was showing symptoms for a little over two weeks.

Rusev has still been streaming on Twitch on Sunday, which you can view HERE. On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Rusev, Lana, and their families.