WWE News: Rusev Says Rusev Day Is More Over Than KofiMania, Shinsuke Nakamura Responds To Asuka
March 28, 2019 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Rusev responded to the recent fan support of Kofi Kingston by mentioning his own fan movement for “Rusev Day”, which he said was more over than KofiMania is. He wrote:
RusevDay was way more over https://t.co/8mIGKNkaT9
— All Might Big Rüs (@RusevBUL) March 28, 2019
– After Asuka tweeted the word “over” in response to losing the Smackdown Women’s title, Shinsuke Nakamura tweeted a message in Japanese, which translates to “not yet.”
まだまだ
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) March 27, 2019
