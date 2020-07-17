wrestling / News
Rusev Describes His Experience Showing Up For a COVID-19 Test
Rusev recently discussed his experience showing up for an appointment to get a second COVID-19 test done in a new video. You can see a YouTube clip from the Twitch stream below, which the WWE alum talking about how he had to wait for an extremely long time despite having an appointment.
Rusev said that he went to do second test and that while the last time it was done and home in just 30 minutes, this time he booked his appointment at a time when it appeared to be mostly empty, only to find himself stuck behind a ton of cars with a line two miles long when he had an appointment with a set hour. He did note that he used a different website than the previous test, but asked how he was lined up with people who didn’t have appointments when he had one.
