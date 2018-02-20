Rusev Discusses Fans Seeing Him As More Than a Foreign Heel, Conor McGregor in WWE

Rusev spoke during a media call about fans looking at him at something beyond the stereotypical foreign heel and more. Highlights are below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On whether being cheered was a surprise considering the past reaction to foreign heels: “No, no, it didn’t take me by surprise. I mean – yes and no. It’s because, they think I’m more than that (a foreign heel). They think I’m more than a stereotypical guy from a country that speaks broken English. They see more than that. They see my passion and connect with me, and I connect with them. That’s why, now, instead of boos, you hear the Rusev Day chants. So, I’m still Bulgarian, and I’m still speaking, and I haven’t changed anything. But it all happened organically, and that’s how the best things happen.”

On whether WrestleMania could be the turning point for him this year now that he has the fans behind him: “Well, I don’t even know what I’ll be doing at WrestleMania, so it’s very far – fetched for me to think that WrestleMania is going to be my moment, to turn 2018 (around). I don’t even know; I take it day by day. Each Rusev Day by each Rusev Day. As long as I open my eyes in the morning, that’s a great opportunity for me, and that’s how I look at it.”

On whether he would welcome Conor McGregor to WWE: “McGregor? He’s not coming to WWE. What is he going to do here? He just made $ 160 million (against Mayweather). What is he going to do here? He’s going to sit at home…Yeah, I’d definitely like to see him, me and Sheamus get a pint of Guinness, and go from there (laughs).”