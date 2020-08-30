Rusev Explains Why He Doesn’t Dislike Vince McMahon or WWE, Says WWE Gave Him Platform to Live His Dream

– In response to some fan questions on Twitter, WWE Superstar Rusev, aka Miro, denied that disliking WWE or his former boss, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. You can see his response to fan questions below.

When asked if he disliked WWE or its boss, Rusev replied, “Neither.” When he was later asked by another Twitter user if there was a reason he disliked neither, he responded, “They gave me a platform to live my dream. What’s there to dislike.”

As previously reported, the former WWE Superstar and US champion stated during a recent Twitch stream that when he went to Vince McMahon and told him the “Rusev Day” catchphrase was getting over with the fans and that they had something with it, McMahon responded, “No, they’re f***ing with you. … Yeah, they don’t mean Rusev Day.” Miro was released from WWE last April as part of the cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.