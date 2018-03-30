wrestling / News
WWE News: Rusev Hates Pizza Hut For No Delivery on Rusev Day, Ric Flair Comments On The 10-Year Anniversary Of His WrestleMania Match With Shawn Michaels
– Rusev posted the following on Twitter to let out his frustrations against Pizza Hut. Apparently, Pizza Hut doesn’t deliver to Rusev’s house, not even on Rusev Day…
Ok #RusevDay is done with @pizzahut you officially SUCK. YOU DONT WANT TO DELIVER PIZZA TO MY HOUSE FOR NO REASON. Any recommendations for other pizzas ?
— RusevFromRusevDay (@RusevBUL) March 29, 2018
– Ric Flair posted the following on Twitter, commenting on the anniversary of his WrestleMania match with Shawn Michaels…
Today Is The Ten Year Anniversary Of My Retirement Match With Shawn Michaels! Thank You Shawn And The WWE For Making My WrestleMania Moment So Special! @WWE pic.twitter.com/PjJoARRFMp
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 30, 2018