WWE News: Rusev Hates Pizza Hut For No Delivery on Rusev Day, Ric Flair Comments On The 10-Year Anniversary Of His WrestleMania Match With Shawn Michaels

– Rusev posted the following on Twitter to let out his frustrations against Pizza Hut. Apparently, Pizza Hut doesn’t deliver to Rusev’s house, not even on Rusev Day…

Ok #RusevDay is done with @pizzahut you officially SUCK. YOU DONT WANT TO DELIVER PIZZA TO MY HOUSE FOR NO REASON. Any recommendations for other pizzas ? — RusevFromRusevDay (@RusevBUL) March 29, 2018

– Ric Flair posted the following on Twitter, commenting on the anniversary of his WrestleMania match with Shawn Michaels…