Rusev Reacts To Rumors That He Will Appear at Impact Wrestling Slammiversary

June 15, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Former WWE Superstar Rusev was on Twitch and reacted to Impact Wrestling showing the Bulgarian flag in the Slammiversary promo and teasing that he could be joining the company.

“As I said, any Bulgarian can go and debut,” he said. “They may have another kid from Bulgaria. I keep saying that. Could be anybody. Look, I don’t know why you think it’s me. I understand why you think it’s me, but I can’t confirm or deny. Or I don’t wanna confirm or deny. Maybe they wanna pay me a million dollars for one match. Who knows? Maybe I’ll come in.”

Many recently released WWE names such as Gallows & Anderson, Heath Slater, and EC3 have been rumored to appear at the Slammiversary show. Impact’s Slammiversary promo teases appearances by former WWE stars.

