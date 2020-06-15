Rusev Reacts To Rumors That He Will Appear at Impact Wrestling Slammiversary

Former WWE Superstar Rusev was on Twitch and reacted to Impact Wrestling showing the Bulgarian flag in the Slammiversary promo and teasing that he could be joining the company.

“As I said, any Bulgarian can go and debut,” he said. “They may have another kid from Bulgaria. I keep saying that. Could be anybody. Look, I don’t know why you think it’s me. I understand why you think it’s me, but I can’t confirm or deny. Or I don’t wanna confirm or deny. Maybe they wanna pay me a million dollars for one match. Who knows? Maybe I’ll come in.”

Many recently released WWE names such as Gallows & Anderson, Heath Slater, and EC3 have been rumored to appear at the Slammiversary show. Impact’s Slammiversary promo teases appearances by former WWE stars.

You never know where future endeavors may lead. Slammiversary is Saturday, July 18th LIVE on PPV. #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/MBezL1HIOW — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 3, 2020

Thanks to Himanshu for sending this in.