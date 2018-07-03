WWE News: Rusev On Why He Was Initially Removed From Match With Undertaker, Alexa Bliss Reacts To Extreme Rules Stipulation, Chris Jericho and The Miz to Get WWE Network Collections

– During the most recent episode of WWE Ride Along, Rusev and Aiden English spoke about why he was initially pulled from a Casket Match with The Undertaker at the Greatest Royal Rumble. He was replaced with Chris Jericho, before eventually he was added back to the match.

He said: “Remember when Vince told me I’m going to face the Undertaker and I laughed at him.”

Aiden English said: “You just laughed in the Chairman’s face over one of the biggest matches of your career.”

Rusev added: “And what did I get for it, I got pulled out. And then the Prince called…”

English: “He said screw that! I need my Rusev Day.”

Rusev: “He told me Rusev Day was coming to town baby!”

– WWE is set to add Collections for The Miz and Chris Jericho in August.

– WWE has posted a video of Alexa Bliss interviewed by Renee Young about her extreme rules match with Nia Jax at the PPV of the same name.