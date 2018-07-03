Quantcast

 

WWE News: Rusev On Why He Was Initially Removed From Match With Undertaker, Alexa Bliss Reacts To Extreme Rules Stipulation, Chris Jericho and The Miz to Get WWE Network Collections

July 3, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rusev Smackdown 121317 - Rusev Day

– During the most recent episode of WWE Ride Along, Rusev and Aiden English spoke about why he was initially pulled from a Casket Match with The Undertaker at the Greatest Royal Rumble. He was replaced with Chris Jericho, before eventually he was added back to the match.

He said: “Remember when Vince told me I’m going to face the Undertaker and I laughed at him.

Aiden English said: “You just laughed in the Chairman’s face over one of the biggest matches of your career.

Rusev added: “And what did I get for it, I got pulled out. And then the Prince called…

English: “He said screw that! I need my Rusev Day.

Rusev: “He told me Rusev Day was coming to town baby!

– WWE is set to add Collections for The Miz and Chris Jericho in August.

– WWE has posted a video of Alexa Bliss interviewed by Renee Young about her extreme rules match with Nia Jax at the PPV of the same name.

