Rusev Is Getting His Own Twitch Stream, Will Address WWE Exit ‘When The Time Is Right’
Rusev posted a new video to Instagram (via Fightful) in which he said he’s getting a stream on Twitch and will address his exit from the WWE ‘when the time is right.’. He teased an appearance on Ryback’s podcast Conversations with the Big Guy.
He said: “This is the deal. I got fired, right? Professional wrestling, blah, blah. Who cares? Exciting news is going on. We’re going to start a Twitch channel pretty soon because I want to show how good I am at video games. Why not start a channel where people can see me play video games all day? Because that’s pretty much all I do.”
