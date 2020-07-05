wrestling / News
WWE News: Rusev & Jimmy Uso Play Call of Duty: Warzone, Xavier Woods on NHL Trivia Show
July 5, 2020 | Posted by
– Jimmy Uso made a guest appearance on Rusev’s Twitch channel to play some Call of Duty: Warzone. You can see a video of the two playing below:
– Xavier Woods posted to Twitter to announce that he’ll be a guest on NHL Hat Trick Trivia this Monday at 6 PM ET:
HOCKEY IS DOOOOOPPPEEEE, catch me on the next episode of NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by @PKSubban1 on Monday, July 6, at 6pm ET on Twitter @NHL, https://t.co/nRBiVLuTNd or https://t.co/7pqbx5lJfPhttps://t.co/lDb5rJoIXI
— Austin Creed – Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) July 5, 2020
