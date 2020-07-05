wrestling / News

WWE News: Rusev & Jimmy Uso Play Call of Duty: Warzone, Xavier Woods on NHL Trivia Show

July 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Jimmy Uso made a guest appearance on Rusev’s Twitch channel to play some Call of Duty: Warzone. You can see a video of the two playing below:

– Xavier Woods posted to Twitter to announce that he’ll be a guest on NHL Hat Trick Trivia this Monday at 6 PM ET:

