WWE News: Rusev & Lana Complain About Not Making Smackdown’s Survivor Series Teams, Video From Germany Tryouts, Becky Lynch Not Pleased With PWI Placement

November 8, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Rusev Lana Smackdown 10218

– Rusev and Lana are not happy that they did not make the WWE Survivor Series teams this week, as seen below. Rusev even teased returning to NXT…

– WWE posted the following video of Ukrainian indie wrestler Sergii Shykin showing off his break dancing moves at the recent WWE tryouts in Cologne, Germany.

– PWI’s Stu Saks was responding to Jim Ross regarding the women’s 100 list; the Man Becky Lynch chimed in…

Lana, Rusev

