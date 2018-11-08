wrestling / News
WWE News: Rusev & Lana Complain About Not Making Smackdown’s Survivor Series Teams, Video From Germany Tryouts, Becky Lynch Not Pleased With PWI Placement
– Rusev and Lana are not happy that they did not make the WWE Survivor Series teams this week, as seen below. Rusev even teased returning to NXT…
Interesting i beat Bryan and Miz and yet they are captains and i can’t even make the roster. NOT EVEN QUALIFYING MATCH!!!
Apparently the women are just picked with NO qualifying matches ? FAVORITISM! @RusevBUL & I will not be celebrating #RusevDay & #LanaDay at #SurvivorSeries #SDLIVE
Time to Restart at developmental ???? #NXT #TakeOver #ThisPlaceWorks #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/lyZMisOlDl
I can do whatever i want , guy https://t.co/F39ZVq3wbY
It’s facts , guy ….. not complaining https://t.co/gxIhWFjM45
You are my favorite… Lana is the beeest Lana number 1 https://t.co/pmi5gZ2K2c
– WWE posted the following video of Ukrainian indie wrestler Sergii Shykin showing off his break dancing moves at the recent WWE tryouts in Cologne, Germany.
– PWI’s Stu Saks was responding to Jim Ross regarding the women’s 100 list; the Man Becky Lynch chimed in…
To @JRsBBQ (who I thank for the mention on his new podcast https://t.co/mgmmQJldwf), granted, @BeckyLynchWWE is red hot, but she her current momentum began just 2 weeks before the end of the "Women's 100" evaluation period. Otherwise, her year was just okay.–Stu Saks
Is Stu short for stupid?
