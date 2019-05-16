Rusev Denies Retirement Rumors for Sheamus, Says Sheamus Is Nowhere Near the End of His Career

– As previously reported, there have been some rumors that Sheamus is retiring or ending his wrestling career, which Drew McIntyre denied this week. The Irish Mirror also spoke to WWE Superstars Rusev and Lana, who also denied the rumors.

Rusev stated on Sheamus, “Retirement? He’s in the best shape of his life. He’s almost down to 205 pounds. He’s about 230 or whatever. He’s in the best shape of his life and he lives eight houses down from us so I see him every day. Our dogs play with each other. He’s fine, he’s nowhere near the end of his career, he may be forty years-old but who cares?”

Lana added, “I just did my first workout with him for his ‘Celtic Warrior Workouts’ YouTube channel.”