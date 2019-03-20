WWE News: WWE Hypes Stars On Tonight’s Drop the Mic; Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville Visit Donut Bakery

– WWE issued a new release hyping Rusev, Lana, & New Day’s appearance on tonight’s episode of Drop the Mic. The announcement can be read below, as well as tweets by the TNT rap battle show. Lana and Rusev will take on Mark Cuban, while New Day will battle SWV. The show airs tonight at 7 PM ET/PT on the network.

Rusev & Lana and The New Day to appear on TNT’s “Drop the Mic”

WWE Superstars take over TNT’s “Drop the Mic” as Rusev & Lana and The New Day are scheduled to appear on the hit show tonight. Rusev & Lana will go head-to-head with Dallas Mavericks owner and “Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban – who is certainly no stranger to the WWE Universe.

Plus, The New Day will test their rap battle skills against R&B trio SWV.

Don’t miss “Drop the Mic” tonight at 10/9 C on TNT.

Welcome to the @MCuban gun show! 💪 Can't wait to see what disses he has packin' for tonight on an all new #DropTheMic… pic.twitter.com/tL1BG1zmoJ — Drop The Mic on TNT (@DropTheMicTNT) March 20, 2019

Aaaaand in the left corner, prepare for a serious smackdown from this WWE tag team! 💪 #DropTheMic @RusevBUL @LanaWWE pic.twitter.com/D5jcjIM9CE — Drop The Mic on TNT (@DropTheMicTNT) March 19, 2019

In need of a fourth member? Pick me, pick me! 🙋‍♂️ #DropTheMic pic.twitter.com/pw68BcAeEh — Drop The Mic on TNT (@DropTheMicTNT) March 19, 2019

twitter.com/DropTheMicTNT/status/1108088537042178053

– Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville posted their latest #DaMandyzDonutz episode. In this week’s episode, the two visit Long’s Bakery in Indianapolis, Indiana for their donut review: