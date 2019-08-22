wrestling / News

WWE News: Rusev Mocks Stories About WWE Contract Status, Ric Flair Throws Out First Pitch

August 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Rusev took aim at reports about his WWE contract status on Twitter on Wednesday. The WWE star has been a subject of much speculation over his status due to his being on hiatus since June. After Brad Shepard posted an update to a report two weeks ago that Rusev and Lana “are now expected to re-sign with the company.” Rusev posted:

– Ric Flair threw out the first pitch at the Houston Astros game on Wednesday night, as you can see below:

