WWE News: Rusev Mocks Stories About WWE Contract Status, Ric Flair Throws Out First Pitch
– Rusev took aim at reports about his WWE contract status on Twitter on Wednesday. The WWE star has been a subject of much speculation over his status due to his being on hiatus since June. After Brad Shepard posted an update to a report two weeks ago that Rusev and Lana “are now expected to re-sign with the company.” Rusev posted:
Update: According to a source in #WWE, both Rusev and Lana are now expected to re-sign with the company. https://t.co/qryHILmhWQ
— Brad Shepard of ProSportsExtra.com (@TheBradShepard) August 21, 2019
You need to make up your mind my dude https://t.co/LQw1lanPET
— Rusev (@RusevBUL) August 22, 2019
– Ric Flair threw out the first pitch at the Houston Astros game on Wednesday night, as you can see below:
Ric Flair! The stylin', profilin', limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, first pitch wheelin' and dealin' son of a gun. pic.twitter.com/SCg7NijauG
— Houston Astros (@astros) August 22, 2019
