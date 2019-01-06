WWE News: Rusev Not Happy With TSA, Becky Lynch vs. John Cena ‘Dream Match,’ Taynara Conti’s NXT Theme

– Rusev took to Instagram to share his displeasure with TSA for ruining his food. You can see the videos in his Instagram story here. In it, Rusev displays his food in a state of disorder and says, “Thank you, TSA for yet again ruining my food and my shake. Open, spilled, everywhere, all my Trifecta meals, every single week. I don’t know what is going on here. It’s too much, too much TSA. It’s too much!”

– WWE posted the following to Twitter, asking fans who would win a “dream match” between Becky Lynch and John Cena:

– The company also posted the NXT entrance theme for Taynara Conti, as you can see below.