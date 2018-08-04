WWE Creative Team Originally Wanted Rusev as a Comedy Act

– WhatCulture.com’s new book, Shocking Wrestling Plans You Won’t Believe Almost Happened (via Sportskeeda) sheds some new light on the original plans for Rusev in WWE. According to former WWE writer Kevin Eck, the creative team originally came up with pitches for Rusev to be a comedy act for the promotion.

When Rusev was still in NXT, the WWE Creative Team was shown clips of him there, and they would start bursting out in laughter. As a result, the creative team started coming up with pitches for him as a comedy act. However, Triple H would alway see the Bulgarian Brute as a more dominant heel, so the creative team had to drop the ideas of him as a comedy wrestler.

Kevin Eck stated on the subject, “We started coming up with pitches for him as a comedy act, but we were told that Triple H envisioned Rusev as a monster heel so we had better forget about the character being played for laughs.”

Shocking Wrestling Plans You Won’t Believe Almost Happened is currently available to purchase at Amazon.com at the above link.